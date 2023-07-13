Damar Hamlin presents Buffalo Bills training staff with Pat Tillman Award for Service Damar Hamlin presents Buffalo Bills training staff with Pat Tillman Award for Service 01:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was an emotional night at the ESPY Awards as Damar Hamlin took the stage to honor the heroes who saved his life.

The McKees Rocks native presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service the Bills training staff.

The Bills safety broke down in tears as he embraced the first responders who jumped into action after he suffered a cardiac event on the field in January.

Head Athletic Trainer Nate Breske accepted the award on behalf of his team.

He thanked the army of specialists on and off the field who did their jobs that night.

Breske also made a joke, giving thanks to Hamlin.

"Damar, first and foremost, thank you for staying alive, brother," Breske said. "We're not used to having the spotlight on us. We were just doing our job, but the idea of service is definitely something that is ingrained in our profession and that we take great pride in."

Hamlin has been fully cleared to resume football activities and has been on the practice field getting ready for the upcoming season.