Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during a game last week, has been discharged from the New York hospital where he was admitted on Monday.

Hamlin, 24, was originally admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remained in critical condition there for days following the collapse, which happened on Jan. 3 as the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While completing a tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin appeared to take a hit to the head and chest from Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The collision temporarily stopped Hamlin's heart, the Bills said later, and he was immediately given CPR before being rushed to the hospital. As Hamlin's condition improved, he was transferred from Cincinnati to another hospital in Buffalo on Monday. The Bills confirmed that he had been discharged after undergoing "a comprehensive medical evaluation" in a statement shared on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY," the statement read. "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

