Dad Vail Regatta staying in NJ in 2024 after years on Schuylkill
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- After 84 years on the Schuylkill River, the Dad Vail Regatta is not returning to Philadelphia in 2024.
Organizers of the largest collegiate regatta in the country announced that the races will return to Cooper River Park in Pennsauken again next May.
This year was the first time the regatta moved from its regular home on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
More than 30,000 people attended the regatta in Pennsauken this year, bringing in millions of dollars for the local economy.
In the May event, about 70 colleges and a total of 2,000 rowers competed.
