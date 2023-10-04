Wilmington man charged with first-degree murder for killing girlfriend: police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 66-year-old Wilmington man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend last month, the New Castle County Police Department said on Tuesday.

Stephen Heck was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend, Cynthia Amalfitano, police said. Authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

Before being arrested, police said Heck was a person of interest in the murder.

Police said on Sept. 25, they were dispatched to the 3400 block of Birch Circle in Pike Creek, Delaware, to do a welfare check on Amalfitano. She wasn't inside the home, but police said officers found her cell phone and wallet.

One day later, police said they found Amalfitano dead near a parking lot in Carousel Park in Pike Creek.

Police said Heck was taken to the New Castle County Police headquarters and his arraignment is pending.

"My thoughts are with the family during this tragic and difficult time," Colonel Joseph Bloch, the Chief of Police in New Castle County, said in a statement. "I would also like to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for gathering enough evidence to take the suspect into custody, providing some measure of solace to the victim's family."

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Gino Cevallos at (302) 395-8129 or by email at Gino.Cevallos@newcastlede.gov.