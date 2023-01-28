Watch CBS News
Cyclist killed, driver leaves scene, calls police hours later

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Philadelphia's Olney section was arrested Saturday morning, police say. A bicyclist died at the intersection of Westford Road and Ashdale Street Friday night after a crash with a car, authorities say.

The 42-year-old driver of a 2005 Chevrolet crashed with the bicyclist around 8:30 p.m. Friday and fled the scene. Medics pronounced the bicyclist dead at 8:42 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet called police on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Crash Investigation Division, authorities say.

Police also say they towed the car involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

