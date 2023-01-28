Cyclist killed, driver leaves scene, calls police hours later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Philadelphia's Olney section was arrested Saturday morning, police say. A bicyclist died at the intersection of Westford Road and Ashdale Street Friday night after a crash with a car, authorities say.
The 42-year-old driver of a 2005 Chevrolet crashed with the bicyclist around 8:30 p.m. Friday and fled the scene. Medics pronounced the bicyclist dead at 8:42 p.m.
The driver of the Chevrolet called police on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Crash Investigation Division, authorities say.
Police also say they towed the car involved in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
