Cybersecurity expert urges parents to talk with kids about online safety ahead of school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New school year, new online devices. One cybersecurity expert is urging parents to have a conversation with their kids about online safety before the first day of class.

Among other things, not on back-to-school lists this year are online safety recommendations.

"Back to school is a time when people get new computers, new tablets," Rob D'Ovidio, a Drexel University criminology professor, said. "What you want to do whether you're using a Windows or a Mac computer is you want to include and download an antivirus software."

D'Ovidio, a cybersecurity expert, says while your child might be using a school-issued device, there could still be privacy issues.

"You can assume that there's some monitoring going on," D'Ovidio said. "So, in terms of protecting your child's privacy you need to recognize that when they use someone else's computer, someone else's network, the owner of that network has rights too."

For Philly parents like Ashley Bryant, it's a concern as her son spends more time online.

"He does have a tablet, but it's kind of child locked and child proof, stuff like that," Bryant said. "I'm going to try and guard him for as long as I can."

D'Ovidio recommends having a conversation with your child about online safety, reviewing the school district's digital policies and even making your own accounts on social media to monitor your kid's behavior.

"Use that document that the school district gives you as a template for that discussion," D'Ovidio said.