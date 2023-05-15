FBI investigating after apparent cyberattack at Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may have trouble getting the latest news from the Philadelphia Inquirer after a cyberattack caused major disruptions in the newspaper's operation. Now, the FBI is on the case!

The apparent cyberattack is said to be the biggest disruption to the news organization in more than 25 years!

It's a huge hit to the Inquirer, so much so that Sunday's paper was an "early edition," leaving viewers to get up-to-date news online.

Employees are still not allowed to go inside the newspaper's headquarters on Independence Mall Monday, as the company works to restore their systems.

The company said it's unclear when the cyberattack began but they were first alerted Thursday by a vendor that manages the network security. However, there is still no word if any customer data was compromised.

The incident is the greatest disruption to publication since the blizzard of 1996 and comes days before Tuesday's mayoral primary election.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work to fully restore systems and complete this investigation as soon as possible," Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes said in a statement.

Inquirer is working to release a printed newspaper for Monday but it will not have classified ads or death notices. Employees are not expected to go back inside until Tuesday.