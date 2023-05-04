Philadelphia police fatally shoot alleged gunman in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man was shot several times by Philadelphia police and killed in North Philly after he allegedly pointed a weapon at cops, authorities said Thursday.

Police identified the 33-year-old as Curtis Smith.

Police were called to the intersection of Fawn and Dauphin Streets to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found multiple people surrounding a stolen Dodge Durango. Police say there were tools on the scene and the car was being stripped for parts.

Authorities say two to three people ran off after officers approached the vehicle. But as police got closer, Smith emerged and a foot pursuit followed with two officers.

Police said Smith ran off separately from the other individuals who fled.

The foot pursuit on the 2200 block of Camac Street led police and Smith to the back of an alley way where he allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the officers.

One of the officers then fired his weapon at Smith. It's unclear if Smith was struck by that gunshot.

The officer and Smith then got into an altercation where the 33-year-old fired a single gunshot from his weapon.

The second officer was behind during the foot pursuit, but once he arrived, he fired several rounds at Smith.

Authorities said Smith was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m. A gun was recovered from Smith, according to police.

Smith was from Philadelphia, but police said he wasn't from the area of the shooting.

Curtis Smith, who was fatally shot in North Philly by police following a foot pursuit.

Police said it's unclear how many rounds were fired by each officer.

Both police officers weren't injured during the incident.

Authorities said both officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, but that footage won't be released any time soon, according to police. The possible release would be up to the District Attorney's Office, police say.

Friends and family of Smith at the scene of the shooting are asking to see the video. Loved ones of Smith are speaking with officers and gave conflicting information about what unfolded.

Brenda, who says she knew Smith, is distraught.

"I'm 62 years old I live in this neighborhood most of my life," she said. "His family, my family, we've all been friends. We've all been family."

Both Philadelphia police officers will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.