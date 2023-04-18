Watch CBS News
Curaleaf marijuana business license renewed in New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) -- Curaleaf has regained its license to sell recreational marijuana in New Jersey. This follows protests by employees and supporters and a reversal from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

As a condition of the renewal, Curaleaf is now required to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement at each facility.

During a meeting Monday night, CRC chair Dianna Houenou said Curaleaf needs to "produce records, documents requested by the board that concerns its intentions to modify their New Jersey operations."

Curaleaf claimed that if the license was not renewed more than 500 jobs would be lost.

