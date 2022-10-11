Cupcakes for Cancer: Woman's love for baking, own battle with breast cancer help spark nonprofit organization

Cupcakes for Cancer: Woman's love for baking, own battle with breast cancer help spark nonprofit org

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman's love of baking and her own battle with breast cancer helped to spark her idea for a nonprofit organization. It's meant to brighten the lives of others going through cancer, one cupcake at a time.

Syreeta Harrison has always had a love for baking.

"I baked for friends and colleagues," Harrison said.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, baking and life took on a whole new meaning.

"I was recently diagnosed, April 1. Ironic," Latonya Hickman said. "I had my mammogram in July of last year.''

Hickman is in the early stages of her breast cancer battle. She's still reeling from the gut-wrenching diagnosis that changed her life.

"When you're first going through it you're in shock. You don't know what to expect. You don't know what you will need," Hickman said.

Syreeta Harrison knew exactly what Hickman would need. As a seven-year survivor, she's all too familiar with the necessary medical treatments that often take a toll on your body, mind and spirit.

"I am the founder and president of Cupcakes for Cancer Philadelphia, Incorporated. It's a new nonprofit here in Philadelphia and I'm very excited about creating a community, not only for women who are going through breast cancer but essentially anyone who has been impacted by cancer," Harrison said.

Harrison is pulling from her love of baking to provide sweet treats, like her scrumptious cupcakes, to breast cancer patients. It was an idea spawned during her own breast cancer journey.

"Prior to being diagnosed, I baked," Harrison said. "But it had become a little strenuous with the surgery and not really having the upper body strength I had prior to. But just one morning in my quiet time, really wanting to give back but not knowing how I just heard kind of heard 'cupcakes for cancer.'"'

Not only do her baskets include cupcakes but also items that ease the symptoms of treatment.

"She gave me Smart Water because you have to have the electrolytes and PH levels right," Hickman said. "Lemonheads because your mouth can have a different taste when you go through chemo, socks to keep my feet warm when I'm going through treatment."

A love of baking and a drive to a better life for those going through breast cancer has become a recipe for comfort during dark days. Harrison hopes to make life a little brighter, one sweet treat at a time.

"Syreeta's baskets are kind of like life-saving, especially when someone doesn't know what they're going through," Hickman said. "She's a blessing."

"We hope to make life sweeter," Harrison said. I'm not trying to take anything away from the severity of cancer, but you have to be able to find that rainbow in tough situations."