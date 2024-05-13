Watch CBS News
House explosion in Commercial Township, New Jersey sends one to hospital

By Alexandra Simon

House explosion in Cumberland County, New Jersey sends one to hospital
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a house explosion in Cumberland County, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

New Jersey State Police told CBS News Philadelphia the 60-year-old Millville, New Jersey, resident was taken to the hospital with "moderate injuries" after the home exploded just before 5 a.m. on May 13.

Neighbors said they were rattled awake by the blast, which happened on Battle Lane in Commercial Township.

"I heard a big boom, I thought it was thunder," George Hiles said. "I was sleeping and didn't pay no attention until I heard the helicopters. So I got in my car and came out and checked it out."

"I couldn't believe it, but I thought make a gas leak, maybe?" Hiles said.

Investigators said the cause of the explosion, which caused the entire home to go up in flames, is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

