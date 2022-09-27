Health care workers rally to oppose closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Health care workers in Upper Darby are holding a rally in opposition of Delaware County Memorial Hospital's closure. Last week, Crozer Keystone Health System announced the closure of the facility and plans to reopen it as a behavioral health center.
The hospital is expected to shut down at the end of November, a change that will impact around 200 employees.
The rally begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly across the street from the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.