Homeowner shoots, kills attempted home invader in City Avenue apartment in Philadelphia's Overbrook: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted home invader was killed by a homeowner in a City Avenue apartment in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday night.
Police said the attempted home invader forced entry into the apartment and was shot one time in the head.
Police responded to 6100 City Avenue and pronounced the suspect dead at 7:10 p.m.
Two firearms were recovered.
