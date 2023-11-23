Man killed after shot in the chest in Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the Northeast section of Philadelphia. Police responded to the 9000 block of Ashton Road where they found him with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Police said he was taken to Jefferson Torresdale where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m.
An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered.
