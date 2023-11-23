Watch CBS News
Man dies after shot in the back in Philadelphia's Nicetown: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being shot in the back in Philadelphia's Nicetown section Thursday night.

Police responded to 1900 West Hunting Park a little before 6 p.m. and said a 30-year-old man was shot once in the back.

He was taken to Temple Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and there are no arrests at this time.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 7:11 PM EST

