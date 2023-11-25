Two men dead, one person in custody after double shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 25, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 25, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 25, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in custody after two men died in a double shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park Saturday night.

Police responded to 4000 Ormond Street and said a man in his 30s was shot multiple times throughout his body and a 61-year-old man was shot in the back inside a gray car.

The car drove to 1600 Lycoming Street and police said the 61-year-old was taken to Temple Hospital by police and was later pronounced dead right before 9 p.m.

The man in his 30s was also taken to Temple Hospital and was later pronounced dead around 9:08 p.m.

Police said one person is in custody for further investigation and one weapon was recovered.