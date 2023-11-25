Two men dead, one person in custody after double shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in custody after two men died in a double shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park Saturday night.
Police responded to 4000 Ormond Street and said a man in his 30s was shot multiple times throughout his body and a 61-year-old man was shot in the back inside a gray car.
The car drove to 1600 Lycoming Street and police said the 61-year-old was taken to Temple Hospital by police and was later pronounced dead right before 9 p.m.
The man in his 30s was also taken to Temple Hospital and was later pronounced dead around 9:08 p.m.
Police said one person is in custody for further investigation and one weapon was recovered.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.