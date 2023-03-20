Crews battling fire at Burlington County church
BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a fire at the Fountain of Life Center Academy church in Burlington, New Jersey, Monday night.
The church is located on the 2035 Columbus Rd. Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.
The Burlington County Fire Department said the fire went up to three alarms.
The fire department is going into defensive operations due to the blaze.
Heavy smoke was coming from the building and the after school program was evacuated.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
It's unclear how the fire started.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.