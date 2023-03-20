Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battling fire at Burlington County church

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 20, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 20, 2023 (AM) 02:55

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a fire at the Fountain of Life Center Academy church in Burlington, New Jersey, Monday night. 

The church is located on the 2035 Columbus Rd. Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

lns-florence-twp-fire-032023-frame-28227.jpg

The Burlington County Fire Department said the fire went up to three alarms. 

The fire department is going into defensive operations due to the blaze. 

Heavy smoke was coming from the building and the after school program was evacuated. 

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

It's unclear how the fire started. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.