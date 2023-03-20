Crews battling fire at Burlington County church

Digital Brief: March 20, 2023 (AM)

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a fire at the Fountain of Life Center Academy church in Burlington, New Jersey, Monday night.

The church is located on the 2035 Columbus Rd. Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

The Burlington County Fire Department said the fire went up to three alarms.

The fire department is going into defensive operations due to the blaze.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building and the after school program was evacuated.

A closer look at the flames and smoke from a massive fire inside a Florence Township, NJ church. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/IPc8Ucilcs pic.twitter.com/IXfUsEyCjm — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 21, 2023

There are no reported injuries at this time.

It's unclear how the fire started.