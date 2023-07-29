1 man killed, another injured in Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that took place late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Around 11:15 p.m., Friday night, a man in his 20s was shot in the head on the 800 block of Bridge Street in Crescentville. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene a short time later.

There were no arrests and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times in the legs at North 51st Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests or weapons recovered.

Including these two shootings, a total of seven people have been shot so far this weekend in the city.