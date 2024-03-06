Philadelphia 7-year-old Mensa member Cree Carroll inspires with science on TikTok

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 7-year-old boy from North Philadelphia is one of the newest members of a prestigious and exclusive high IQ society called Mensa. Meet Cree Carroll, a second grader who is also teaching science to thousands on TikTok.

Once a week, Cree can be found on his TikTok channel called "Cree_TV" teaching science lessons to close to 16,000 followers.

Cree's mother Shay Carroll said she always knew he was a gifted child.

"When he was 3, he started off with space, so he was always really interested in space," she said. "Astrophysics and he even liked to explore and research dinosaurs."

Cree has appeared in videos on science topics like matter and quarks and the definition of DNA that have racked up thousands of views.

Cree's teachers also knew he was gifted. So much so that his teachers tested his IQ for giftedness. After scoring in the top 2% of the general population on an approved intelligence test, he qualified for Mensa and was accepted into a special community of like-minded individuals. Some would even call them geniuses.

With an IQ score of over 130, Cree loves to share his knowledge with the world, posting videos on social media once a week, some may get up to 100,000 likes.

Shay Carroll said her goal is to continue to foster her son's full potential for curiosity and learning.

"I would like for him to follow his dreams and goals," she said, "I know that Cree is very interested in coding as well as science. I'd like to just pour into his interest and keep him motivated and go from there to see where the future takes us."