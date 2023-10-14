Phillies Phever takes over Bucks County creamery as the Fightins' head to the NLCS

Phillies Phever takes over Bucks County creamery as the Fightins' head to the NLCS

Phillies Phever takes over Bucks County creamery as the Fightins' head to the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is spilling into all aspects of life across the Delaware Valley. Two Bucks County small businesses are gearing up ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's a busy Friday night at Owowcow Creamery in Chalfont.

With all this Phillies talk it's not a shock the big seller here is "Red October." Something Catherine, Molly and Jack Keanan, who are Fightins diehard fans, think is a homerun.

"It tastes like cookie dough and like birthday cake and like pretzels," Catherine Keanan said.

DeMentri: "Does it taste like winning?"

Catherine Keanan: "Yes!"

CBS News Philadelphia

For the first time, Owowcow is selling a Phillies-inspired ice cream flavor.

The creamery says they've made hundreds, maybe thousands of pints since the playoff run began.

"Every time they win we're like oh my gosh we have to come and make so many more," Shira Wade, the managing director of Owowcow Creamery, said.

Owowcow says "Red October" is going to stay in their freezes as long as the Phillies keep winning down the road. The Happy Mixer is getting in on the Phillies' spirit too.

"We have been selling out," Lisa Mourer, the owner of The Happy Mixer said.

CBS News Philadelphia

From cakes to cupcakes the gluten-free and vegan bakery is making sure everyone in the family can celebrate.

"You see customers coming in in their jerseys and the little kids seeing the Phillies cupcakes on the case. It just adds to the fire of waiting for the game," Timothy Mourer, co-founder of The Happy Mixer said.

David Logan from Plymouth Meeting is one of those customers. Wearing his Phillies gear and stocking up on Red October favorites so his wife and son, who have celiac, can enjoy.

"I think that's the best part of being from Philly is that there's tons of excitement about all of our teams," Logan said.

Ahead of the NLCS Game 1 Monday, The Happy Mixer is already prepping. It's a boom for business whenever the Phillies win.

"There's something special about being from Philly and cheering on your team and being a part of all aspects of it," Lisa Mourer said.

Timmy Jr. says he'll be helping mom and dad bake while repping his favorite team.

"Go Phillies," Timmy Jr. said.