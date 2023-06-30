Get a taste of the world this July with "Crave Montco"

We all crave something whether savory or sweet or even both! I know I do. Thanks to Valley Forge Tourism, I had the privilege of expanding my palate with flavors from all over the world.

No, seriously. From the rich taste of Europe to the authentic taste of Australia. They are proud to host their annual Crave Montco Month, which for a discounted rate, you can partake in tasting that dish you've been eyeing! A little incentive goes a long way. Don't you agree? For the entire month of July, with your free, downloaded passport in hand, you can hit the streets in Montgomery County. The best part, it is right here in our own backyards!

As I have said before, food is the heart and soul of any culture. It connects people, tells stories and even brings people together. It has the ability to transport us into a different way of life. It can bring us back to those sweet memories of long ago and catapult us into a place we've been wanting to try.

Rachel Riley, the Associate Vice President of Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board (that's a mouthful!), explains the inspiration behind Crave Montco was to give back to their restaurants and Montco Makers. It was birthed from the gratitude for these storefronts, especially during COVID.

These establishments fought to keep their doors open in order to help feed the community. That screams unity if I have ever heard it! Therefore, they decided to give them a full month in July. Rachel states, "It's their version of Restaurant Week on steroids" and she isn't lying. Just look at this segment.

Major chain restaurants that we know and love are taking part in Crave Montco but so are independent business owners in these quaint small towns. As I met these business owners, their dishes offered a different variety of flavors across the board, but one thing remained the same; the pride they take in the dishes they create and offer. I am not sure about you, but authenticity, customer service and taste are what set these restaurants apart. As you can see from the segment, it was the gift that kept on giving!

I am not saying I no longer have a need to visit other places because of the authentic flavors, I just know what it tastes like! Whether you're after that new suggested dish, a cocktail with fresh muddled jalapenos or double roasted lamb, Crave Montco is sure to satisfy that craving. The only question left is, what do YOU crave?

Download your free passport at www.cravemontcomonth.com.