Northbound lanes closed after crash on I-476 between Broomall and Villanova Wednesday morning

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A crash involving an overturned dump truck on the Blue Route has closed all northbound lanes between Broomall and Villanova Wednesday morning.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened between Exit 9 and Exit 13 on Interstate 476. Northbound lanes have been closed since around 4 a.m., and crews are diverting drivers off the road at West Chester Pike.

Traffic is currently backed up to Route 1.

According to Delaware County, the dump truck was carrying rocks when it overturned around 3:40 a.m. The driver was able to get out of the truck unhurt, but about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway. Hazmat teams from Delaware and Montgomery counties have responded to help with the cleanup.

Rain Wednesday morning is causing slick roads across the Delaware Valley. Drivers are urged to take it slow and give themselves plenty of time for their commute.

This is a developing story and will be updates as more details become available.

