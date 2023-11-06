I-95 in Wilmington reopens after crash involving dump truck
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware has reopened following an accident involving a dump truck on Monday.
A dump truck overturned in the southbound lanes near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at around 3:30 p.m. and spilled stone and fuel on the highway, DelDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
One person was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, New Castle County Dispatch said.
The dump truck collided with at least one car and another car appears to have spun on the other side of the road at the time of the crash.
