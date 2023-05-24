Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on I-76 temporarily closes highway

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Traffic: Overturned vehicle on I-76 shuts down eastbound lanes
NEXT Traffic: Overturned vehicle on I-76 shuts down eastbound lanes 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Interstate 76 eastbound was temporarily closed from I-476 to the Gladwyne exit this morning after a vehicle overturned.

Traffic cameras showed emergency crews blocking the highway during the morning rush just before 8 a.m.

Later, one lane reopened and the overturned vehicle had been moved to the shoulder. 

Images from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on the shoulder and crews were loading it onto a flatbed truck in the right lane.

Traffic was moving by with some delays.

The crash happened at the Conshohocken Curve.

Drivers should expect delays up to 30 minutes.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.