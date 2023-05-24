Crash on I-76 temporarily closes highway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Interstate 76 eastbound was temporarily closed from I-476 to the Gladwyne exit this morning after a vehicle overturned.
Traffic cameras showed emergency crews blocking the highway during the morning rush just before 8 a.m.
Later, one lane reopened and the overturned vehicle had been moved to the shoulder.
Images from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on the shoulder and crews were loading it onto a flatbed truck in the right lane.
Traffic was moving by with some delays.
The crash happened at the Conshohocken Curve.
Drivers should expect delays up to 30 minutes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
