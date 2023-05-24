Crash on I-76 temporarily closes highway

NEXT Traffic: Overturned vehicle on I-76 shuts down eastbound lanes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Interstate 76 eastbound was temporarily closed from I-476 to the Gladwyne exit this morning after a vehicle overturned.

Traffic cameras showed emergency crews blocking the highway during the morning rush just before 8 a.m.

Later, one lane reopened and the overturned vehicle had been moved to the shoulder.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on the shoulder and crews were loading it onto a flatbed truck in the right lane.

Traffic was moving by with some delays.

The crash happened at the Conshohocken Curve.

Drivers should expect delays up to 30 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.