Crash involving 2 Amazon tractor-trailers causes delays on I-476
NORRISTOWN, PA (CBS) -- Traffic is moving slowly on I-476 Wednesday morning after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
One of the tractor-trailers went across the median into the northbound lanes. Another tractor-trailer was jackknifed horizontally, blocking some lanes on the southbound and northbound sides.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A man in a safety vest was seen standing on the road.
