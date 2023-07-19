Watch CBS News
Crash involving 2 Amazon tractor-trailers causes delays on I-476

NORRISTOWN, PA (CBS) -- Traffic is moving slowly on I-476 Wednesday morning after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

One of the tractor-trailers went across the median into the northbound lanes. Another tractor-trailer was jackknifed horizontally, blocking some lanes on the southbound and northbound sides.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A man in a safety vest was seen standing on the road.

