State police respond to crash on I-676 near I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramps to the westbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway off I-95. The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The accident has tied up traffic in both directions.
We're working to find out if there are any injuries and what led to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
