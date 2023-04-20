State police respond to crash on I-676 near I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramps to the westbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway off I-95. The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The accident has tied up traffic in both directions.

BREAKING— Pa. State Police are on the scene of a violent crash on the ramps to the westbound Vine Street Expressway off I-95. Traffic is tied up in both directions. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/g9MRoFQ5DK — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 20, 2023

We're working to find out if there are any injuries and what led to the crash.

