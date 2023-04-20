Watch CBS News
State police respond to crash on I-676 near I-95 in Philadelphia

Crash shuts down I-676 west in Philadelphia
Crash shuts down I-676 west in Philadelphia 00:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramps to the westbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway off I-95. The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The accident has tied up traffic in both directions.

We're working to find out if there are any injuries and what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

