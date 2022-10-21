Watch CBS News
Crash closes part of New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -  A crash involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike closed in Cherry Hill. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes, just past Interchange 4 at Route 73. 

All southbound lanes are shut down as police clear the scene. One lane is getting by northbound. 

No word on injuries yet.   

