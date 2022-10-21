Crash closes part of New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike closed in Cherry Hill. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes, just past Interchange 4 at Route 73.

All southbound lanes are shut down as police clear the scene. One lane is getting by northbound.

No word on injuries yet.