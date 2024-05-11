Officer treated after struck by car in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said the officer was hit from behind by a car that was pulling out of a gas station near 100 West Lehigh Avenue.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and officials said the officer is expected to be treated and released. They have not identified the officer. Police also said medics responded to the person.

The scene is being held for the Criminal Investigation Department.