Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer treated after struck by car in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said the officer was hit from behind by a car that was pulling out of a gas station near 100 West Lehigh Avenue.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and officials said the officer is expected to be treated and released. They have not identified the officer. Police also said medics responded to the person.

The scene is being held for the Criminal Investigation Department.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel-good stories.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 10:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.