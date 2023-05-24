Watch CBS News
N.J. kids lobby for cranberry juice to become state's official drink

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- Cranberry juice could soon become New Jersey's official state juice.

It's all thanks to a group of students at Eleanor Rush Intermediate School in Cinnaminson. 

In 2020, a group of fourth-graders began working on the civics project.

They lobbied and wrote letters. 

Last week, three years later after they got started, the now sixth graders testified in front of the state Senate in Trenton.

"Our history is rife with the love of cranberries," a student told the Senate. "For this reason, we think that cranberry juice is the right juice to be the state juice."

The senate unanimously voted in favor of the bill. 

It now goes to the desk of Gov. Phil Murphy, who is expected to sign it.

