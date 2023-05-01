Craft Hall holds "Harry Potter" themed dog event to benefit PSPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just a few days before International Harry Potter Day, both muggles and puggles got a head start in celebrating Sunday in Philadelphia.

Welcome to "Dogwarts" at Craft Hall in Northern Liberties, where all four "dog" houses were vying for the quidditch match championship.

"Immediately when you checked in, everyone was sorted with the sorting hat for their houses," Nicole Perry, a corgi owner, said.

The athletes ditched their broomsticks and instead opted to use the magic of their four legs to catch the golden snitch.

"From the themed drinks to all the dog toys to having all the houses and everything, it's just awesome to see," Perry said.

"The Harry Pawter" event was in partnership with the Pennsylvania Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"We love seeing the community come out to have a fun day. Who doesn't love Harry Potter? I'm a huge fan," Lindsey King, the event coordinator with the PSPCA, said.

Welcome to Dogwarts! 🧙🐾



Craft Hall is holding their first ever Quidditch Match for dogs today. They say all muggles and puggles are welcomed!



A look at all the fun tonight on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/XMDvegK6w8 — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 30, 2023

Aside from all the fun, proceeds from the Harry Potter themed drinks also go toward PSPCA.

"Adoptions are down nationwide and we see that in our own shelter. So just getting out here, getting our name out here to teach people about our life saving work is really important," King said.

All sorts of dogs competed but corgis came out in full force. And one stood out amongst the rest after inspiring the whole event.

"Bean here and I are big 'Harry Potter' fans and we already had the golden snitch dog toy at my house and I was like we need to a quidditch match," Perry said.

From Ravenclaw to Hufflepuff, Sunday's festivities raised awareness for dogs hoping to eventually find their forever home.