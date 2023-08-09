Watch CBS News
Cradles to Crayons to give out 30,000 backpacks at Linc

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 9, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 9, 2023 (AM) 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of volunteers are at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia stuffing thousands of backpacks for students in need.

The nonprofit Cradles to Crayons is behind the effort as part of its "Ready for Learning" initiative.

The volunteers plan to pack 30,000 backpacks with folders, notebooks, crayons and more. They will give them to students before the school year begins.   

"A lack of adequate, appropriate, affordable and accessible clothing and school supplies should not be a barrier preventing children from fully participating in school to the best of their ability," Michal Smith, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia, said. 

The event will take place in the Club Lounge from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 8:58 AM

