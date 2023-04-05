Coyote may be roaming North Wildwood, police warn pet owners

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in North Wildwood are warning about a coyote on the prowl.

The North Wildwood Police Department says it's received reports of a coyote roaming around town.

Police warned residents to keep their pets inside and stay vigilant when walking their dogs.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: We have received several reports of a coyote spotted in North Wildwood. Coyotes are opportunistic... Posted by North Wildwood Police Department on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

They say coyotes are "opportunistic feeders," but coyote attacks on humans are rare.

Police advise against feeding or approaching the coyote. If you see it, call police.