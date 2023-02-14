Couples partake in Doylestown group wedding marriage ceremony

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Valentine's Day may be the most romantic day of the year to get married.

A lot of people had the same idea, so they decided to take part in a group wedding marriage ceremony in Doylestown.

With music playing, hundreds of guests watched as couples lined up and waited their turn to tie the knot, including Philadelphia police officer Sharon Brambrinck and her fiancé, Christine Pruitt.

"I love her sense of humor, I love her smile," Brambrinck said.

They were among 22 couples that got married for free at the Bucks County Courthouse on Valentine's Day.

The event, called "Vows and Valentines," is part of the Weddings For Heroes program.

"It's a tradition we started last year in our office," Linda Bobrin, of the Bucks County Register of Willis, said. "We do it for veterans and first responders on Veterans Day and we decided to open it up to the community for Valentine's Day as well."

Bobrin says there were actually 40 couples that applied to get married, but there wasn't enough room here for everyone, so they had to turn 17 couples away.

"Initially, we were afraid nobody would apply," Bobrin said. "We had no idea people would want to get married in a group like this. But it became extremely popular."

Some couples have been dating for more than a decade and wanted to make their commitment to each other official.

Brambrinck and her wife's romance began less than a year ago online.

"We met on TikTok," Brambrinck said. "I mean, you know. I saw her videos, she saw my videos. She was in a breakup. I was talking to her and long-distance relationship."

Brambrinck flew from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma to meet Pruitt. Eventually, she popped the question, and now they're here.

The couple says it took their entire lives to find each other and they have no plans to let go.