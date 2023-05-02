Out-of-this-world: Local high school students speak with astronauts

Out of this world: Local students speak with astronauts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students from Council Rock High School South got an out-of-this-world experience. Monday morning they spoke with astronauts who are aboard the International Space Station.

Council Rock South's Amateur Radio Club made the event possible.

The club offers students the chance to work with technology and exposes them to different fields of science and engineering.