Watch CBS News
Local News

Out-of-this-world: Local high school students speak with astronauts

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Out of this world: Local students speak with astronauts
Out of this world: Local students speak with astronauts 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students from Council Rock High School South got an out-of-this-world experience. Monday morning they spoke with astronauts who are aboard the International Space Station.

Council Rock South's Amateur Radio Club made the event possible. 

The club offers students the chance to work with technology and exposes them to different fields of science and engineering.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.