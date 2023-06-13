Cotton candy milkshake added to Citizens Bank Park menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new sweet treat just landed at Citizens Bank Park -- cotton candy milkshake.

The shake features Richman's hand-dipped cotton candy ice cream and is topped with whipped cream and a pinch of cotton candy.

The milkshake is part of Aramark's "Seasons Inning Stretch" program. The program brings seasonally-inspired foods to nine Major League ballparks across the country.

Vice President of Design and Innovation of Aramark Sports and Entertainment, Alicia Woznicki said, "Seasons Inning Stretch" is an exciting opportunity for Aramark chefs to showcase their culinary creativity by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and transforming everyday ballpark favorites into something new and exciting for all types of MLB fans to enjoy."

The cotton candy milkshake is available for a limited time in section 102.