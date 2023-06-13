Watch CBS News
Sports

Cotton candy milkshake added to Citizens Bank Park menu

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cotton candy milkshake added to Citizens Bank Park menu
Cotton candy milkshake added to Citizens Bank Park menu 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new sweet treat just landed at Citizens Bank Park -- cotton candy milkshake.

The shake features Richman's hand-dipped cotton candy ice cream and is topped with whipped cream and a pinch of cotton candy.

The milkshake is part of Aramark's "Seasons Inning Stretch" program. The program brings seasonally-inspired foods to nine Major League ballparks across the country.

Vice President of Design and Innovation of Aramark Sports and Entertainment, Alicia Woznicki said, "Seasons Inning Stretch" is an exciting opportunity for Aramark chefs to showcase their culinary creativity by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and transforming everyday ballpark favorites into something new and exciting for all types of MLB fans to enjoy."

The cotton candy milkshake is available for a limited time in section 102.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.