Corgi found shot in face in Lancaster County finds new home

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have good news to report about "Arthur" the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County.

Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated.

Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday's happy occasion.

The PSPCA's humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 10:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

