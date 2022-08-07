Corgi found shot in face in Lancaster County finds new home

Corgi found shot in face in Lancaster County finds new home

Corgi found shot in face in Lancaster County finds new home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have good news to report about "Arthur" the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County.

Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated.

Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday's happy occasion.

The PSPCA's humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.