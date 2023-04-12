Cooper University Hospital nurses demonstrate over safety concerns

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Nurses at Cooper University Hospital held a demonstration Wednesday morning, and they said they feel unsafe at work. The event was about two hours, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 8 a.m.

Nurses are hoping the demonstration will make an impact as they seek safer conditions and better wages.

Currently, they aren't in any contract negotiations but say talks with management have stalled and they want to get ahead of contract negotiations coming up. They're hoping to send that message.

They want management to know that they are serious about the changes they are asking for.

"Our hospital has repeatedly seen incidents of violence such as patients spitting at us, hitting us, threatening us, guns being brought into the facility," said Doris Bell, a registered nurse and president of Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5188.

The union says it is also dealing with low staffing.

"We deserve much more," Bell said.

We have reached out to Cooper for a response and will provide an update if we receive one.

Wednesday's pick was purely for informational reasons and was not a strike.

There were no hospital disruptions.