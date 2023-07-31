Contestants crush it at the "Top Guac" competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philabundance Community Kitchen teamed up with Giant to host the third annual "Top Guac" competition in North Philadelphia.

Contestants got to mix and mash their favorite ingredients to create the guacamole creation of their dreams. Plus, Giant donated 60,000 avocados for National Avocado Day.

Who was able to spice things up and take the win? It was none other than Kai Reynolds, a special events catering chef at Philabundance Community Kitchen.