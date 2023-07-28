Construction crews rework their schedules to accommodate for the extreme heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- Despite the high temperatures, construction and road crews are hard at work across the Delaware valley. To keep safe they've made adjustments from water breaks to schedule changes.

"Start as early as we can so we can quit a little early," Allen Dienner, a Coatesville general contractor said.

That's Dienner's plan since he's usually working outside doing siding, roofing and decks.

But not today.

"We're working in a basement, we're putting flooring in and it's cold down there. A lot better than out here," Dienner said.

Even with a little bit of shade the heat and thick humidity is making it dangerous for anyone working outside.

"It's hot now, but I can't imagine what it is working on the road," Dienner said.

In Middletown Township, Delaware county this construction crew is repairing the road near a storm drain.

The shade only gives a little relief as the number on the thermometer climbs.

PennDOT says when it's this hot outside the health and safety of their crews is top priority.

"If it is black top, it could be 20,30,40 degrees hotter than what the air temperature is. You're working in an area that could be 120,130 degrees on the road surface," Tony Goreski, the senior highway maintenance manager for Delaware County and PennDOT said.

To avoid the hottest part of the day, crews are working shifted schedules.

Instead of coming in at 8 a.m. they're starting at 6 a.m.

And even a little after 9 a.m. and the temperature is already in the mid-80's.

Outside of sliding shifts, PennDOT tries to schedule work in shaded areas, while also encouraging crews to stay hydrated and take extended breaks.

"Another thing we do is the buddy system. We try to encourage our employees to talk to each other," Goreski said.

Communication is key for these crews working outside the main goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely.