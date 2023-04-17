Watch CBS News
Conshohocken-based David's Bridal files for bankruptcy

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- Conshokocken-based David's Bridal has filed for bankruptcy. This comes just days after the company announced it's laying off more than 9,000 of its 11,000 employees. 

Fifteen stores within nine Pennsylvania counties will be impacted by the layoffs.

In the Philadelphia area, two stores in Bucks County, one in Delaware County and three in Montgomery County will be impacted.

Four locations in Allegheny County and one location in Blair, Dauphin, Erie, Luzerne and York Counties are also being affected.

David's Bridal says business will continue as normal and orders will still be fulfilled without disruption or delay.  

