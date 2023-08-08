Congrats to Pat Gallen! CBS News Philadelphia sports anchor welcomes newborn Cooper
We'd like to introduce you to the newest member of our squad!
Meet Cooper Joseph Gallen.
Just after midnight on Aug. 7, sports anchor Pat Gallen and wife Suzanne welcomed this 6-pound 11-ounce bundle of joy into the world.
Cooper is healthy, handsome and big brother Graham is at home with his grandparents waiting to meet him.
Congrats to the Gallen family!
