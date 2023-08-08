Watch CBS News
Local News

Congrats to Pat Gallen! CBS News Philadelphia sports anchor welcomes newborn Cooper

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Meet Cooper Gallen, the newest member of the CBS News Philadelphia team
Meet Cooper Gallen, the newest member of the CBS News Philadelphia team 00:44

We'd like to introduce you to the newest member of our squad!

Meet Cooper Joseph Gallen.

Just after midnight on Aug. 7, sports anchor Pat Gallen and wife Suzanne welcomed this 6-pound 11-ounce bundle of joy into the world.

Cooper is healthy, handsome and big brother Graham is at home with his grandparents waiting to meet him.

Congrats to the Gallen family!

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.