Concert goers in South Philadelphia brave the extreme heat for Luke Combs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday's oppressive and dangerous heat led to warnings and advisories. But, for some tens of thousands who flocked to South Philadelphia to see country star Luke Combs, they had to figure out ways to deal with the heat.

"It was offensive at best and we kind of hung out in our car like in the shade of our car the best that we could," Emily Titus from Honey Brook said.

"It was exhausting but, we had like water fans and like multiple fans and we had coolers full of drinks," Cole Cesarine from Ridley park said.

"it was pretty hot but we had a good group. We had some shade from the cars and stuff like that so it wasn't too bad. It was all manageable. We brought some waters and stuff, so pretty good," Liam Derbyshire from Rittenhouse said.

"Very, very, very, very hot. You wouldn't get this in Ireland," Jason Doyle from Ireland said.

CBS Philadelphia photojournalist Chase Morrison observed just how many fans were still in cowboy boots, despite the heat.

Here's how Titus replied when she was asked how they felt.

"They're hot. Admittedly they're very hot. But its part of the whole suffering we'll do," Titus said.

Of course, fluids were a remedy for practically everyone we spoke with.

"I'm doing fine, stay hydrated, staying hydrated," Meghan Killian from Drexel Hill said.

"A lot of water, couple beverages, being hydrated, I don't know," Sam Battista from Rittenhouse said.

"We drank a little bit of water, not much but a little bit. And we brought lots of ice with us and we decided to ice down our drinks. and we got some Hoop tea with us so we're riding with that right now. And once we get in hopefully we'll get a bit cooler without the shade," Angelina Montana from Pitts Grove, New Jersey said.

And we learned the different ways that extreme heat can affect concert-goers.

"The hair, the makeup, whole nine," Natalie Paul from Williamstown

But more than anything, we learned that good company and keeping a level-head can help overcome.

"Yeah, not too much. We looked at the weather stuff like that we'll keep it in mind but I think we're all just happy to be here and having a good time," Derbyshire said.