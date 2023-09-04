Nearly 250,000 pounds of frozen Banquet chicken strips recalled

MIAMI - More than 245,000 pounds of frozen Banquet chicken strips have been recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

Conagra Brands said the affected cartons say "Banquet Chicken Strips Meal" on them.

The recalled 8.9-oz. cartons have "best if used by" dates "DEC 11 2024," "JAN 01 2025," or "JAN 07 2025" and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The cartons subject to recall bear the establishment number "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services said there has been at least one reported injury.

Those who do have recalled cartons in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.