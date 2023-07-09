Community supports over 200 artists at Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival​

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival: Community comes out to support artists

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival: Community comes out to support artists

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival: Community comes out to support artists

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- The annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival kicked off Saturday. Kings Highway was packed with hundreds of people going in and out of tents to check out artistic creations.

"You get here and it doesn't look as big, but it's a lot bigger than it seems," Brian Goldberger said.

From woodwork to handmade jewelry to pottery. This year's Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival showcased work from over 200 artists like Tricia Chacón with Studio Tavc.

"To have people just pass by 'Oh wow, I love your work,'" Chacón said. "I mean it just feels so good to be able to bring that kind of joy into someone's life."

Feedback from people is what fuels her to keep working after she injured the hand she paints with four years ago falling down a flight of stairs.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"Now I'm learning how to paint with my left," Chacón said.

She's also had to switch from larger city landscapes to more abstract color field work.

"It's forcing me to do that kind of work," Chacón said. "I used to do a lot of detail, very fine detail but I don't have the range of motion in my wrist right now."

Her new art caught the eye of Goldberger who picked up a framed colorful piece.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"It's relaxation and it captures a bit of the world," Goldberger said.

Even with the heat and bits of rain, it didn't stop families from enjoying what the festival had to offer. To get a break from the heat, many stopped by a smoothie stand before checking out more arts and crafts.

"The artwork is just stunning," Nate Burnette said. "I really love just supporting local artists whenever I can."

"We have something to offer for everyone," Chacón said.

A festival allowing artists like Chacón to share their true colors with others.

The festival continues Sunday on Kings Highway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.