Community members in Philadelphia's Germantown section rally to combat gun violence after teen's death

Philadelphia community leaders rally together to make a difference to prevent gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little more than three weeks ago on March 27, 16-year-old Semaj Fields was shot and killed on Wister Avenue in Germantown, and a 17-year-old was also shot and injured.

A group of men in the community were moved to make a difference to prevent gun violence.

Leading the group is Justin "Hoagie Guy with the Tie" Harris. Semaj's murder and the countless others like it in the city moved him to act.

"I was upset by the killing of Semaj Fields on Wister, it's what led to all this," said Harris.

He got in touch with the Peace Patrol and Philly Truce, local organizations dedicated to curbing gun violence. Over two weeks ago, they and several other organizations gathered and devised a plan which they're putting into action Friday, and their goal, is simple.

"To stop at least one tragedy from our neighborhood and it's by the men of the community," Harris said.

And so, they'll walk these streets Friday, until just before midnight.

"We're gonna take a patrol around the perimeter we already have mapped out and will just take peaceful walks in shifts for most of the duration of the evening," Harris said.

No structural problems will get fixed tonight but this is an important and impactful step in community outreach and meeting residents where they are and live.