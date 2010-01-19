Comcast Triple Play Official Rules

Comcastic Tuesdays

Official Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

HOW TO ENTER

The Comcastic Tuesdays contest will begin on 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 22, 2008 at 6:00 AM and end on Tuesday, July 14, 2009 at 7:00 PM (the "Contest Period").

To participate in the contest, you may enter via the following method: Log on to www.610wip.com during the Contest Period and click the Comcastic Tuesday's banner. This will lead you to the Comcastic Tuesday's page where you will fill out a registration form containing your first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address and whether you would like to receive more information from Comcast. Only one internet entry per person and one internet entry per email address is permitted. Once you have entered the contest, you will be entered for the duration of the contest, ending on Tuesday, July 14, 2009 at 7:00 PM. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible by assigning email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. All entries submitted become the sole property of WIP (the "Station") and will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station's computer is the official time keeping device for the sweepstakes. The Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties or other technological glitches.

Then, listen to the Station every Tuesday during the Contest Period at various times during the day. Each Tuesday, three (3) potential winners names will be announced – one (1) on the Morning Show 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM, one (1) on the Mid Day Show 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM and one (1) on the Howard Eskin Show 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The potential winners will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received up to that point. Once a potential winner has been selected, the on-air host will read the potential winner's name. The potential winner will then have exactly one (1) hour from the first time his or her name is announced on-air, not on the Station's stream, to call the Station at 610-949-9610 to claim his/her prize prize. If a potential winner does not call the Station within one (1) hour, the prize will be forfeited. The Station, in its sole and absolute discretion, will determine whether a potential winner called back within the allotted time and also whether the winner has met all proof of elgibility and can verify that he/she is the match for the name announced on air (in the form of confirming name, address, telephone number and email address). If the winner does not call back in the allotted time, they will be placed back into the pool of entries and will be able to be selected again. If the winner does not call back in the allotted time, another winner will be selected from the pool and this will continue until a winner has called back during the time period. The Station is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call. For those listening to the Station stream on the Internet: Please be advised that you may be listening to a delayed stream of the radio signal, which may vary depending on your computer's memory capacity and your dial-up connection. For that reason, we strongly recommend that you turn on your radio to the Station to participate in this or any other call-in contest to be sure you are participating in "real time." The Station assumes no responsibility for potential winners not making timely phone calls to the Station as a result of the delays in the Internet stream.

Opting not to receive information from Comcast will not affect your odds of winning.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

The contest is open to all Sportsradio 610 WIP listeners who are 18 years of age or older, who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and who reside in a Comcast wired and serviceable area. Employees of the Station, its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other radio stations in the Philadelphia metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families and/or households are ineligible to participate or win. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

Only one winner per household is permitted in any Station contest. A listener is eligiable to win another station contest sixty (60) from the day the previous contest is won.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13 in compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

PRIZES

a. Up to three (3) prizes may be awarded each Tuesday during the contest period. The prize for Comcastic Tuesday will vary from week to week and may include vouchers for pay-per view events, Comcast services such as free internet, digital voice or digital cable for predetermined time periods. Prizes will be announced each week. The first Comcastic Tuesday prize will be a voucher for the pay-per view boxing match between Cotto vs. Margarito live on Saturday, July 26th beginning at 9:00pm ET, valued at $49.99. The approximate retail value of prizes will range in value and can be anywhere from .

All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of the Station at the address below. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within forty-five (45) days of winning. In the case of Pay Per View events, the winner must pick up voucher for that event the Friday prior to that event by 5:00 PM. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that Sponsor may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply. Any winners of certificates/vouchers will be subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the provider of the certificate or voucher.

In the event of a cancellation of a Pay –Per-View event, a comparable Pay-Per-View event will be substituted at a later date when possible.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Decisions of the Station management with respect to the contest are final.

Up to three (3) winners may be selected each day every Tuesday during the Contest Period. Winners will be selected in accordance with Section 1 of these rules.

Odds of being selected as a potential winner depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

Winner must be listening in order to win.

Winners must verify that he/she is the match for the name announced on air (in the form of confirming name, address, telephone number and email address). execute and return any required Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability Prize Acceptance Form within ten (10) days of notification attempt or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be chosen by selecting another name from the qualified contestants. The alternate winner will be contacted and

CONDITIONS

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winners will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner's full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize.

By participating in the contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require contest winners (and their travel companions, if any) to sign a liability release, agreeing to hold the Station, its corporate licensee, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the Station's website or is otherwise in violation of the rules. It further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification solely at the discretion of the Station.

The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest, or in the announcement of a prize.

Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the main studio of Sportsradio 610 WIP, 2 Bala Plaza, Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004.

INTERNET PRIVACY POLICY

By use of this website and by entering the contest, you agree to the Station's Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.610wip.com.

Sponsor: Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC