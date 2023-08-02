New warning about colon cancer could help save young people

New warnings about colon cancer shows it's on the rise among younger people

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a concerning trend in oncology. New warnings about colon cancer indicate it's on the rise among younger people.

"We are seeing colon cancer in much younger patients under the age of 50," Dr. Bruce Salzberg, who is a gastroenterologist said.

Experts don't know the exact cause for this alarming rise but they suspect some leading factors.

"Obesity, smoking, alcohol, lack of physical activity, those are obviously the kinds of things we try to eliminate," Dr. Salzburg said.

While some patients may not see any symptoms, doctors say there are some warning signs to look for.

"Number one is rectal bleeding. Many patients think that it's hemorrhoid," Dr. Salzburg said.

That needs to be diagnosed by a doctor. People are advised to watch for other symptoms like abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss and changes in bowel habits.

"That's the one thing I always tell my patients, many patients are afraid of a colonoscopy, but I tell them there's nothing to be afraid about. It's really a simple procedure," Dr. Salzburg said. "And the fact is it's preventable if we could do a colonoscopy and let's say we find a polyp, we remove that polyp, well, that polyp no longer can eventually change into a cancer."

The American Cancer Society says early detection for all cancers can significantly improve the chances for survival.

They also recommend screenings start at age 45 for people at average risk.