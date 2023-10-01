Collingswood's Porchfest has neighbors rocking out from the comfort of their front lawns

Collingswood Porchfest is bringing neighbors together one song at a time

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Collingswood Porchfest is not your typical concert. Instead of having to go somewhere to hear music, the music, in a sense, just comes to you.

All Saturday long, performers have been setting up shop on people's porches to play at their designated time slots. There were more than 100 bands all playing throughout the town. The genres ranged from indie folk and electro-pop to alternative rock and hip hop.

This particular band, Los Campeones from Northern Liberties, entertained a large crowd on Lawnside Avenue.

Los Campeones rocks out at Collingswood Porchfest 2023

Some people stood on the sidewalk or in the street. Others sat on chairs in their neighbors' front lawns.

"This is my third Porchfest. So, they always amaze and they always deliver, and I am so thrilled that it's a thing, and that I'm in the middle of it right now. It's great," said Katrina Mansfield, who was there with her sister to hear the band play. "There's a million people out walking around with strollers with kids and there's kids playing. You know? So it's anybody and everybody. So everybody gets to shine today. It's great."

The last performance of the night was at 9 p.m.