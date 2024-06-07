Collingdale, Pennsylvania police search for man after woman pushing child in stroller attacked

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Collingdale, Pennsylvania are searching for a man they say attacked a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller this week.

Police were called to Chester Pike and Pine Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday after multiple 911 calls about a possible stabbing of a man attacking a woman who was pushing a baby stroller.

Police say multiple witnesses tried to chase the man who fled into a wooded area along the CSX Railroad before they lost him.

The woman was transported to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital with minor injuries. The child in the stroller was not injured.

Collingdale Police got assistance from police in Sharon Hill, Darby Borough, Darby Township, and Folcroft, as well as several other surrounding agencies set up a perimeter around the area to try to contain and search for the suspect. Folcroft Police Cpl. Gene Mackey and his K-9 partner, Astor, also responded to search but the suspect was not located.

Police in Collingdale, Pennsylvania released this picture of a man they say attacked a woman pushing a stroller on June 5, 2024. Collingdale Police Department

Police are now asking the public to help identify the man. He was described as a male wearing a blue T-shirt and gray pants. The man in the photo seems to be wearing light gray, possibly two-tone, New Balance sneakers and was carrying a backpack.

Police say the man also has a visible deformity on his right ear.

Anyone with information should contact Collingdale police at 610-586-0502 or by calling 911 and asking to speak with any officer on duty.

You can also submit a tip anonymously on Collingdale's page on CrimewatchPA.com.