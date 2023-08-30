Watch CBS News
Ultimate guide to free events during CollegeFest 2023

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer is starting to wind down and the school year is just getting started, and as university students get settled in the Philadelphia area there are plenty of deals and freebies to kick off the semester.

Campus Philly is hosting its 2023 CollegeFest featuring a long list of free events for college students and recent grads. From Sept. 9-10, there will be over 30 free museums, as well as other things to do. There will also be free SEPTA transportation and a block party. 

To attend this year's event, participants can sign up in advance through an online form

The Campus Philly block party will be held Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on Race Street between 19th and 20th Streets. The event will feature local brands, vendors and live performances. 

To ride for free on SEPTA's Regional Rail, subways, buses, trolleys and the Philly PHLASH Downtown Loop, participants just have to show their CollegeFest confirmation email. 

This email will also grant attendees free admission to the following local spots during specific dates and times:

For more information about CollegeFest, visit the official website here

